The Lady Falcons and the Lady Tamaraws stay within striking distance of the top spot

Published 8:02 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson recovered big in an extended fourth set duel and frustrated University of the Philippines, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24, while Far Eastern University rallied past Perpetual Help, 25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-6, as both squads secured at least a semifinal playoff in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Sunday, August 12.

The Lady Falcons pulled through in a back-and-forth stretch in the fourth, blowing a 24-22 lead but coming through with a tip to the baseline and a kill block that broke a 24-all count and sealed the team’s fourth straight victory.

Eli Soyud blasted in 21 hits while Bernadette Flora spiked her 16-hit game with 18 digs and 14 excellent receptions as the Lady Falcons moved closer to joining fellow unbeaten UST Tigresses (5-0) in the next round.

Marian Buitre and Isa Molde fired 15 points apiece while Loriely Bernardo and Aieshalain Gannaban came through with 10 points apiece for UP, which despite the setback, stayed at fourth at 2-2.

The Lady Falcons also survived the Lady Maroons’ gutsy stand in the third frame, moving up at 24-23 on the latter’s attack error then clinching the set with on a drop shot.

Earlier, the Lady Tams went to their veterans to halt the Lady Altas in five for a 4-1 card for third.

The Lady Tamaraws battled back from 1-2 set down with an emphatic sweep of the last two sets – the fifth they handily won through sheer power aided by the Lady Altas’ series of miscues – that assured the Morayta-based squad of at least a playoff for a semifinal berth with a 4-1 record.

Celine Domingo presided over the Lady Tams’ charge again, coming through with 19 hits while Jeannette Villareal and Heather Guino-o combined for 21 points for FEU, which dropped a five-setter to the Adamson Lady Falcons last week.

Jerrili Malabanan and rookie Lycha Ebon also chipped in 9 points apiece.

FEU coach George Pascua opted to field in a new combination in the second and third sets but was forced to call on his starters after falling behind by a set.

The Lady Tams took 4 of the first 5 points in the decider and stayed in control with key hits from Ebon and Guino-o to pull away at 10-5.

After Perpetual scored on a dump to make it 4-point game, FEU gained on its rivals’ back-to-back attack errors and after another hit and Perpetual made another miscue, the Lady Tams finished off their rivals with a kill block.

The loss was Perpetual’s fourth against a win, virtually booting out the Lady Altas from the semis race in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Cindy Imbo fired 15 hits while Jenny Gaviola and Jowie Versoza scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Perpetual, which sorely missed injured skipper Blanca Tripoli (hamstring).

In men’s play, National U demolished Far Eastern U, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, to stretch its win run to five and regain a share of the lead with idle UST.

The Bulldogs braved heavy downpour and flooded streets then dominated the Tams from start to finish behind another sterling game from Bryan Bagunas, who fired 22 points.

Francis Saura and Kim Malabungan backed him up with a combined 15-hit output.

Peter Quiel had 8 points while JP Bugaoan and Mark Calado scored 7 points apiece for the Tams, who fell to 2-3.

Earlier, La Salle ended a four-game skid with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 victory over San Beda, which joined FEU at 2-3. – Rappler.com