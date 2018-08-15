Ranged against their former coach, the UP Lady Maroons show composure down the stretch

Published 8:08 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Phillippines – University of the Philippines wore down St. Benilde in three tightly fought sets and hacked out a 26-24, 27-25, 29-27 decision to firm up its hold of the No. 4 spot in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Wednesday, August 15.

Ranged against their former coach, the Lady Maroons struggled against the Lady Blazers but showed composure in the stretch of each extended frame to escape with the victory, their third against two losses, giving them a big cushion against fifth-running San Beda (1-3) heading to the last two weeks of the single round elims of the mid-season conference organized by Sports Vision.

The loss dropped St. Benilde to joint sixth with Perpetual Help at 1-4.

Isa Molde rammed in 18 points, including UP’s last four points, and finished with 11 digs while Nicole Magsarile added 10 points.

Aieshalaine Gannaba turned in a 9-hit game as the Lady Maroons foiled their rivals, now handled by former mentor Jerry Yee and led by former setter Jewel Lai.

The Lady Blazers battled back from each UP attack to keep the entire match close and rallied from 17-22 down in the third to set up the thrilling finish in the day’s lone women’s match.

In men’s play, La Salle pulled off a shock 27-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-17 victory over erstwhile unbeaten National University to keep its slim semis hopes alive.

Cris Dumago, Geraint Bacon and John Inocentes combined for 43 points as the Green Spikers survived back-to-back down-to-the-wire extended sets then recovered from a 3rd set meltdown with a 4th set romp to complete the reversal.

It was only La Salle’s second win against four losses while dealing the Bulldogs their first loss after a sweep of their first five games.

Far Eastern University, on the other hand, toppled also-ran Arellano, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16; 25-20, to improve to 3-3.

JP Bugaoan fired 18 hits, Mark Calado backed him up with 13 points and skipper Redijohn Paler and Peter Quie scored 11 points each for the Tams, who sent the Chiefs reeling to their sixth straight loss.

University of the Philippines, meanwhile, swept St. Benilde, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, to improve to 4-2. The Blazers slid to 3-3. – Rappler.com