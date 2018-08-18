The Lady Falcons and the Lady Tamaraws recover from wobbly starts to advance to the next round

Published 10:30 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson bucked an early struggle and recovered from a wobbly stand in the last two frames to pound out a 15-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 victory over a University of the Santo Tomas side that played minus its top hitter.

The victory secured the Lady Falcons the solo lead and the second semifinal berth in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Saturday, August 19.

UST missed the services of Eya Laure, who sat out due to a shoulder injury.

Far Eastern University, meanwhile, fought back from 1-2 set down with a sweep of the last two frames, snatching a 15-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 15-7 victory over University of the Philippines to claim the third semis berth.

After a scrambling win in the fourth, the Lady Tams came out strong in the decider, building a huge lead before coasting to victory that tied them with the Tigresses at second.

The Lady Maroons fell to 3-3, enabling the San Beda U Lady Red Spikers and the St. Benilde Lady Blazers to stay in the hunt for the last semis berth despite their identical 1-3 cards.

The Lady Falcons averted going two sets down with a scrambling win in the second set but nearly blew huge leads in the next two before holding sway to clinch the hard-earned victory that stretched their win run to five.

It also snapped UST’s own streak at five with the Lady Falcons, with barely time to rest, going for No. 6 against San Beda on Sunday in a rare back-to-back outing in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Despite her wards’ streak, Adamson coach Air Padda remains far from being impressed.

“I just think we’re still inconsistent. I think when my team gets leads, they tend to be complacent and over-relaxed,” said Padda, who drew 12 points from Lea Perez and 10 markers each from Eli Soyud, Trisha Genesis and Bernadette Flora.

The Tigresses, who swept their five matches in emphatic fashions, leaned on Fil-Italian Milena Alessandrina, who came away with 23 points with Ysabel Jimenez and Caitlin Viray backing her up with 12 hits apiece.

After nearly squandering a big 17-6 lead and fending off the Tigresses in the third, the Lady Falcons looked headed for a romp after storming to a 14-6 lead in the fourth. But they wavered, enabling the España-based squad to rally and tie the set at 16.

The Lady Falcons, however, put their act together in time, scoring five of the next six points and foiling their rivals’ last threat at 20-22 by sweeping the next three points.

Earlier, National U repelled Adamson U, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 21-25, 17-15, to improve to 6-1 in men’s division of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Far Eastern U, on the other hand, trounced San Beda U, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, to tie AdU at 4-3. The Red Spikers slipped to 2-5. – Rappler.com