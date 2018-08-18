The tournament favorites march into the next round of beach volleyball action

Published 10:15 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas bets Sisi Rondina and Babylove Barbon and Perlas' Dzi Gervacio and Bea Tan led the quarterfinalists in the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour Manila Open on Saturday, August 18, at Sands SM By The Bay.

Rondina and Barbon prevailed over Gen Eslapor and MJ Ebro in an all-UST clash, 21-10, 21-14, for their second straight win, Gervacio and Tan scored a 24-22, 21-10 victory of Smart's Grethcel Soltones and Alyssa Eroa to also remain perfect.

Far Eastern University's Ivana Agudo and Marianne Calinawan needed a couple of three-setters to squeeze into Sunday's quarters, outlasting University of the Philippines 2's Abi Goc and Mikee Osorio, 21-16, 19-21, 15-5, to follow up last Saturday's 17-21, 21-11, 15-11 victory over Rizal Technological University's Macie Candido and Jona Mae De Lima.

Kempal's Roma Doromal and Chantal Rodriguez rallied from a set down to beat Adamson University's Hannah Nicole Infante and Gracelchen Ave, 21-23, 21-13, 15-7 and advance to the next round. Doromal and Rodriguez swept University of the East's Rhea Manalo and Lyen Shan Ritual, 21-15, 21-16, on opening day.

Four other pairs nabbed the remaining four quarterfinals berths after hurdling their respective do-or-die matches.

UP 2's Goc and Osorio scored a 19-21, 21-9, 15-13 win over UE's Manalo and Ritual to make it to the quarters opposite UST's Rondina and Barbon.

Also advancing to the next round was Smart's Soltones and Eroa, a 21-14, 23-21 winner over Ateneo's Gaston and Samonte. They will face FEU's Agudo and Marianne Calinawan today.

Air Force's Abanto and Manzano-Acain carve out a 18-21, 21-17, 15-7 victory Adamson University's Infante and Ave to forge a quarters duel with Kempal's Doromal and Rodriguez.

UST 2's Eslapor and Ebro outlasted NU's Orilleneda and Landicho, 24-26, 21-16, 20-18, to set up a duel with the Perlas pair of Gervacio and Tan.

In the men's division, Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad of reigning UAAP champions NU, Krung Arbasto and Jaron Requinton of UST, Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez of Air Force, and Jayjay Solamillo and Gilbert Balmores of Perpetual Help locked up their spots in the round of eight after winning two matches last Saturday.

The knockout quarterﬁnals is set at 8 am Sunday, while the semifinals and finals are scheduled in the afternoon. – Rappler.com