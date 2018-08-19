Adamson stretches its unbeaten run to 6 games in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 10:00 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson bucked fatigue and got its second wind in the last two frames to stay unbeaten in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Falcons overcame a 1-2 set deficit for a 25-16, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-8 escape over San Beda to stretch their perfect run to six games on Sunday, August 19 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

With barely a rest following their 15-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 triumph over the UST Tigresses last Saturday, the Lady Falcons struggled in the second and third frames as fatigue and exhaustion caught up on them.

“I think it was a little rough for our girls to have back-to-back but I think more so mentally,” said Adamson coach Air Padda. “I think coming off our win yesterday (Saturday), we’re still really inconsistent but at least sometimes with that little break in-between your games you can go back to the gym and work on some stuff. We don’t have the luxury of doing that.”

But the Lady Falcons sprang back in the fourth then sustained their charge in the decider to complete the victory, virtually securing the top spot heading to the semifinals with a 6-0 card.

They go for a sweep against the ousted San Sebastian side next Sunday.

The win likewise dampened San Beda’s semis hopes as the Lady Red Spikers fell to 1-4 for joint fifth with St. Benilde and Perpetual Help, enabling UP to gain a big cushion at 3-3 in their battle for the last Final Four seat in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Eli Soyud followed up her 10-point effort against UST with 17 hits, including 12 attack points and 4 kill blocks, while Joy Dacoron nearly doubled her 7-point output the previous day with 13 markers she spiked with 6 kill blocks.

Bernadette Flora and Trisha Genesis combined for 21 points for the San Marcelino-based squad.

Cesca Racraquin exploded for 23 points while Nieza Viray and Satrianni Espiritu combined for 26 markers for the Lady Red Spikers, who will try to sweep their last two games against Perpetual Help and UP to force a playoff for the last semis seat.

Later in the day, College of Saint Benilde kept its slim Final Four hopes alive with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17 victory over also-ran San Sebastian College.

Jan Daguil logged 15 points, Chelsea Umali scored 13 markers while Marites Pablo and Klarisa Abriam each had 12 hits for the Lady Blazers, who improved to 2-4 with one game left in their elims assignment.

St. Benilde seeks to hurdle Perpetual Help on Saturday and hopes for a UP (3-3) loss to San Beda on Sunday.

Mary Dapol punched in 15 hits while Joyce Sta. Rita had 11 points for the Lady Stags, who fell to 0-6.

In men’s play, unbeaten UST turned back UP, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, to formalize its Final Four stint with a 7-0 card.

Joshua Umandal hammered in 15 kills and finished with 17 hits while Jayvee Sumagaysay backed him with 14 markers and Tyrone Carodan and Genesis Redido combined for 22 markers for the Tigers.

UP dropped to 4-3 in a three-way tie with Adamson and FEU.

Meanwhile, NCAA titlist Perpetual Help repelled Arellano U, 25-16, 27-25, 24-26, 25-20, to notch what was only its second win against five losses in the tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics. Arellano absorbed its seventh straight loss. – Rappler.com