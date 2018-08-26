The Lady Falcons and the the Lady Maroons arrange a best-of-three semifinal duel in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 9:15 PM, August 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson shrugged off an opening-set struggle and dominated San Sebastian College in the next three, scoring a 19-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13 victory to sweep its way to the Final Four of the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference on Sunday, August 27, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Bernadette Flora fired 17 points, including 11 attack points, and produced 12 excellent receptions to lead Adamson to a seven-game sweep of the single round elimination.

Eli Soyud tallied 15 points and 13 digs to also help power the Lady Falcons past the strong-starting Lady Stags.

“I am happy we made it," said Adamson coach Air Padda.

"It’s not the ending that I wanted but we’re the only team who is at 7-0. We didn’t get that way by barely making it. There are some parts in our game that are really strong and I need us to be confident in that going forward."

MJ Igao accounted for all 28 excellent receptions while Tonnie Ponce manned the floor with 25 digs and 15 excellent receptions for the Lady Falcons, who will face the No. 4 squad in the best-of-three semis.

Shannai Requierme scored 17 points while Mary Dapol added 9 markers for the Lady Stags, who dropped all seven assignments.

Playing sans middle blocker Joy Dacoron, who joined club team BanKo in an exhibition game in Bacolod, the Lady Falcons needed a wakeup call after the opening frame to fashion out the four-set victory.

UP nails Final Four berth

University of the Philippines romped away with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-9 victory over San Beda to take the No. 4 slot with a 4-3 record.

Isa Molde unleashed a 19-hit game, including 17 kills to lift the Lady Maroons, who set up a best-of-three semifinal duel with unbeaten top seed Adamson on Wednesday at 2 pm.

No. 2 University of Santo Tomas, meanwhile, will go up against third-ranked Far Eastern University in their own side of the Last Four clash at 4 p.m.

Marian Buitre finished with 10 markers and 11 digs, Maristela Layug blasted in 8 points and Roselyn Rosier added 7 markers for the Lady Maroons.

The Lady Red Spikers wound up with a 2-5 card behind the St. Benilde Lady Blazers (3-4). – Rappler.com