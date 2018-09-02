The power-hitting Nasuda Janmong and Saranya Laesood of Thailand rule the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Gran Ola, Lianga leg

SURIGAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Thailand 2's Nasuda Janmong and Saranya Laesood captured the women's gold medal with a 21-13, 21-18 victory over BanKo-Perlas 1's Dzi Gervacio and Bea Tan in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Gran Ola, Lianga leg on Sunday, September 2.

Another international pair, Austria-Norway tandem of Marian Klaffinger and Aleksander Sorum, ruled the men's division following a 21-19, 21-14 win over Air Force's Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez.

Teaming up for the first time, Klaffinger and Sorum also went perfect in the two-day double gender event, as everything clicked right from the get-go.

"It's our first tournament. We spontaneously played this tournament. We had fun," said Klaffinger, who played for Austria with Moritz Fabian Kindi in the FIVB Beach World Tour Manila Open last May.

"They (Air Force) played well. It was a tough match but I'm happy that we won it. We had some relatively easy matches at the beginning so that we could get together well. I'm happy that we played that good in the final," he added.

Playing much better in the game that mattered most, the power-hitting pair of Janmong and Laesood avenged their lone loss to the Gervacio-Tan pair by making major adjustments after last Saturday's 18-21, 17-21setback in pool play.

Janmong and Laesood bested BanKo-Perlas 2's Amanda Villanueva and Roma Doromal, 21-13, 21-18, to arrange a women's championship duel with Gervacio and Tan, who foiled an all-Thailand showdown following a come-from-behind 18-21, 21-18, 15-13 over Kijja Khantarak and Sirinuch Kawfong.

Khantarak and Sirinuch Kawfong wound up claiming the bronze medal with a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Villanueva and Doromal.

In the quarterfinals, Gervacio and Tan rallied from a set down to beat Ateneo's Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte, 19-21, 21-12, 15-3, while Villanueva and Doromal won over Lianga's Leah Mae Pontillo and Maria Adabog.

Thailand 1's Khantarak and Kawfong overpowered University of the Philippines' Justine Dorog and Abi Goc, 21-12, 21-3, while their compatriots Janmong and Laesood bested National University's Klymince Orilleneda and Antonnete Landicho, 21-16, 21-14.

Abdilla and Lopez prevailed over Davao 1's Calvin Sarte and Edmar Flores, 21-19, 21-19, to set up a men's Finals meeting with Klaffinger and Sorum, a 21-16, 21-13 winner over Malaysia's Raja Nazmi Hussin and Mohd Aizzat Zokri. – Rappler.com