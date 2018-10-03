Alyssa Valdez, Creamline make quick work of Tacloban
MANILA, Philippines – After opening its campaign with a surprise loss, Creamline recovered with an easy 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 drubbing of Tacloban on Wednesday, October 3, in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Alyssa Valdez unleashed 20 points built on 15 attacks and 5 aces as the Cool Smashers crashed into the win column after a five-set loss to PetroGazz on Saturday in Imus, Cavite.
Risa Sato scored all but one of her 9 points off spikes while Jema Galanza added 7 points for the Cool Smashers.
The Fighting Warays, who had hoped to extend their two-game winning run, slipped to 2-2.
Although the Cool Smashers dominated the first and last frames, the Fighting Warays did manage to put up a fight in the middle set where they even took a 16-13 advantage.
But Valdez soon took charge, firing 5 straight points to put the Cool Smashers ahead, 18-16, on the way to a second-set win.
Heather Guino-o and Jovielyn Prado paced the Fighting Warays with 7 points each. – Rappler.com