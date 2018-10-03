The Cool Smashers crash into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 11:00 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After opening its campaign with a surprise loss, Creamline recovered with an easy 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 drubbing of Tacloban on Wednesday, October 3, in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Alyssa Valdez unleashed 20 points built on 15 attacks and 5 aces as the Cool Smashers crashed into the win column after a five-set loss to PetroGazz on Saturday in Imus, Cavite.

Risa Sato scored all but one of her 9 points off spikes while Jema Galanza added 7 points for the Cool Smashers.

The Fighting Warays, who had hoped to extend their two-game winning run, slipped to 2-2.

Although the Cool Smashers dominated the first and last frames, the Fighting Warays did manage to put up a fight in the middle set where they even took a 16-13 advantage.

But Valdez soon took charge, firing 5 straight points to put the Cool Smashers ahead, 18-16, on the way to a second-set win.

Heather Guino-o and Jovielyn Prado paced the Fighting Warays with 7 points each. – Rappler.com