The Filipina spikers blew a two-set advantage against the Aussies

Published 7:19 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines kicked off its campaign with a sorry loss to Australia in five sets, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-10 in the 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup on Sunday, September 16 at the Korat Chathai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

The Filipina spikers looked poised to sweep the match as Mylene Paat tied it at 24-all, but the Aussies managed to clean up the extended third set, 26-24, and prevent a quick Philippine conquest.

Australia forced a deciding set as a spate of errors in the 4th frame triggered the collapse of the Filipinas, who couldn't recover in the decider as the Aussies unleashed an 8-0 run to reach match point.

Maika Ortiz and Paat gave the Philippines a glimmer of hope, but the pair of points only delayed the Filipinas’ fate as Paat’s wide attack wrapped up the game for the Volleyroos.

The Philippines previously lost to Australia in the 2015 and 2013 editions of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championships.

Paat shone early as she fueled the Philippines' 7-0 run that turned an 18-21 deficit into a set win, 25-21, in the opening frame.

Veteran Cha Cruz stepped up in the second set as she scored 3 points in a 4-1 spurt to put the Philippines on top, 19-17. Errors from Australia helped the Filipinas reach set point before Maika Ortiz sealed it to give the Philippines a 2-0 lead in the match.

After the Phillippines trailed 0-6 at the start of the third, Alyssa Valdez lifted the team to cut the gap to a couple of points, 11-13. The Volleyroos pulled away to a massive 6-point lead but the entry of national team debutante Jasmine Nabor and veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas allowed the Philippines to take a slim edge, 21-20.

The Philippines will face Iran on Monday, September 13, 5pm, in Pool C of the tournament. – Rappler.com