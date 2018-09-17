The Philippine women's volleyball team absorbs another heartbreaking five-set loss

Published 7:30 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's volleyball team crashed to its second straight loss in the 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup as it bowed to Iran in another five-set heartbreaker, 27-29, 25-16, 17-25, 25-12, 15-13, on Monday, September 17 at the Korat Chathai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

The Philippines failed to ride on its third-set momentum, 25-17, as Iran quickly got off to a 13-3 start in the fourth frame and capitalized on the Filipinas' erratic form to force a deciding set.

And the Nationals again trailed early in the deciding fifth frame, 4-7, as Iran fended off any comeback attempts on the way to victory.

The Philippines also absorbed a five-set heartbreaker against Australia in the tournament opener last Sunday, September 16.

Iran’s crucial errors in the last stretch of the decider gave the Philippines a fighting chance as the game wound up tied at 13-all. But Iranian captain Maedeh Borhani Esfhani scored back-to-back attacks to gift Iran with a quarterfinal berth.

Iran controlled the match early in the first set until a spate of errors allowed the Philippines to catch up in the last stretch of the opening frame. Alyssa Valdez powered the team to extend the set and an Iran attack error after it reached third set point shifted the momentum to the Philippines.

Shekoufeh Safari's service error and a frontline attack from Aby Maraño sealed the first set for the Philippines.

After an error-filled second set, 16-25, the Nationals leaned on Mylene Paat, whose efforts gave the Philippines an early 8-3 lead in the third set and reignited the Filipinas' offense to stretch the gap to 11 points, 18-7.

Iran rallied back with a 6-1 scare, but the National quickly recovered to clean up the third frame and nab a 2-1 match advantage. – Rappler.com