The Philippine national women's volleyball team defeats Kazakhstan this time as they lost to the Central Asians in the Asiad

Published 7:24 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine spikers earned their first 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup win over Kazakhstan in 4 sets, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, on Tuesday, September 18 at the Korat Chathai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

The three straight errors by Kazakhstan midway through the 4th set gave the Philippines the chance to rally back with a massive 7-0 run that allowed the Filipina spikers to complete its revenge on Kazakhstan which edged them out in a 5-set thriller in the 2018 Asian Games.

The Philippine national women's volleyball team bounced back from its heartbreaking 5-set losses to Pool C leaders Australia and Iran. However, the Filipinas are relegated to the Asian Volleyball Confederation's Challenge Cup and will be seeing action in the classification round on Saturday, September 21.

In the first set, the Philippines blew an early 6-point lead as the Central Asians tied the score at 12-all. Kazakhstan's errors in the last stretch of the opening set gifted Philippines the lead as Valdez' attack through the triple block gave the team a 1-0 lead in the match.

The Filipina spikers continued its winning momentum to the second set to double the lead in the match, 2-0.

But errors in defense cost Philippines the sweep as Kazakhstan pulled away its 6-1 start to an 8-point lead, 14-6. A wide attack from Zarina Sitkazinova allowed the Nationals to close the gap to two points, but Anastassiya Rostovchshikov powered her team to take the the third set. – Rappler.com