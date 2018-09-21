The loss relegates the Philippines to a battle for ninth place in the 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup

Published 4:21 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines fell further down in the 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup after bowing to South Korea, 25-13, 24-26, 25-7, 25-21, in the classification round on Friday, September 21 at the Korat Chathai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

The loss relegated the Philippines to a battle for ninth place.

After the Filipina spikers pulled off a surprise 26-24 second-set win, the Koreans brushed off the rust and shot out to a 22-5 lead in the 3rd after a massive 16-1 run. The Nationals only limped on from there and conceded the set, 7-25.

The 3rd set mirrored the dominant opening frame where strong spikes by Ha Hyejin compounded by multiple outs from Alyssa Valdez padded the Koreans' lead at 16-7 for a 25-13 set win.

But the game proved to be a nail-biter early as the Philippines evened it up at 1-1. The Filipina side had a pulse early in the 2nd set, scoring 8 straight to seize the lead, 13-10, which rattled the Koreans and prompted them to call two timeouts in the process.

While the Filipina spikers tried to put up a fight again in the 4th frame, the Koreans fended off their comeback attempts to wrap up the match. – Rappler.com