The PetroGazz Angels and Banko Perlas Spikers get their Premier Volleyball League campaigns off to a winning start

Published 10:26 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Phillippines – The PetroGazz Angels and Banko Perlas Spikers hacked out separate wins to set in motion their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Saturday, September 22 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

PetroGazz survived a challenge put up by Tacloban in the first and third sets as it hammered out a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 victory, while BanKo downed Iriga-Navy, 25-14, 19-25, 25-17, 25-9 in the second game.

Ranyel Musa scored two points late including a drop that sent her team to match point before a kill block off new Tacloban recruit Menchie Tubiera sealed the Angels their first victory.

After Tacloban’s Judith Abil knotted at it 23-all on a kill, Musa countered with a spike of her own to give PetroGazz the edge but Heather Guinoo’s hit tied it again at 24-all.

It turned out the Fighting Warays’ last show of force as the Angels went to Musa and their rock-solid net defense to claim the win.

Paneng Mercado led the way with 14 points, 11 of which came off attacks and the other three on blocks.

“I’m happy that the work we put up in the last few weeks is starting to bear fruit,” said Mercado, daughter of former Asia’s former sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado.

Nicole Tiamzon, meanwhile, fired all but one of her 16 points off attacks to power the Perlas Spikers.

Joy Dacoron and Dzi Gervacio also chipped in 15 points each for Perlas, while Amanda Villanueva finished with 10 points, 10 digs and 7 excellent receptions.

Action in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision heats up this early as Ateneo-Motolite and Pocari-Air Force slug it out in a duel of fancied teams at Imus Sports Complex in Cavite on Sunday, September 23.

The Lady Eagles, who skipped the Collegiate Conference to toughen up for this tournament, and the Myla Pablo-led Lady Warriors slug it out at 4 pm with PetroGazz and BanKo-Perlas colliding at 6 pm in one of several out-of-town games set this conference.

“We realize that with the unprecedented rise in the popularity of women’s volleyball, many want to watch our games. But their distance to our home venue in San Juan are prohibiting them to. Particularly this season, Sports Vision is bringing more and more PVL games to the provinces,” said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

Bulacan will host the Iriga-Tacloban and Pocari-PetroGazz duels on Wednesday at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center on Wednesday. – Rappler.com