The Tacloban Fighting Warriors clinch their second straight triumph in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 10:06 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Resurgent Tacloban pounced on a listless Adamson-Akari side and fashioned out a 25-21, 25-12, 25-22 victory on Sunday, September 30, to join Pocari-Air Force at second in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Now playing in sync after a shutout loss to the PetroGazz Angels, the Fighting Warays warded off the Lady Falcons in the opening frame, dominated the next, then rallied late in the 3rd to clinch the win in a big follow up to their straight-set romp over the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons last Wednesday.

“We have adjusted after our opening game loss,” said Jovielyn Prado, who rammed in 18 hits, including 15 attack points and 3 blocks and produced 10 digs.

The Fighting Warays also leaned on their solid net defense, coming through with 11 kill blocks while hammering their rivals with 41 attack points.

“We struggled in defense the first time out, but they have started to adjust to the system,” said Tacloban coach Nes Pamilar.

Heather Guino-o scored 13 points while Mary Anne Esguerra added 10 markers for the Fighting Warays, who tied the Pocari Lady Warriors at 2-1 to move behind BanKo-Perlas, unbeaten in two starts in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

After sweeping the first two frames, the Fighting Warays took 4 of the first 5 points in the 3rd but struggled midway through, enabling the Lady Falcons to storm back and seize a 21-19 lead.

But the Leyte-based squad regrouped and countered with 3 straight hits coming off a huddle and then came through with a hit, moved to match point on Adamson’s attack error before Prado finished off the Lady Falcons through a block to cap a long rally.

Chiara Permentilla scored 11 points for the Lady Falcons, who finished 3rd in the recent Collegiate Conference and are priming up for the UAAP wars. – Rappler.com