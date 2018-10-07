Sisi Rondina and Babylove Barbon team up to deliver the UST Tigresses' third straight UAAP beach volleyball championship

Published 9:59 PM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas' Sisi Rondina and Babylove Barbon made history by winning a third straight UAAP beach volleyball championship on Sunday, October 7, at Sands SM By The Bay.

The Tigresses pulled off a dominant 21-7, 21-16 win over De La Salle's Michelle Morente and Tin Tiamzon in the Season 81 finals to complete another perfect run.

"Nag-start ako ng first year parang alam ko sa sarili ko na wala pang napapatunayan kasi ganito lang, maliit lang ako. Pero the time na nananalo kami, puwede pala," said Rondina, who won her fourth season MVP award as UST became the first women's beach volleyball team to complete a three-peat.

"Bonus na itong MVP. Ang goal ko lang talaga manalo at makapagbigay para sa UST."

(When I started in my first year, I knew that I haven't proven anything because I wasn't too tall. But when we started winning, I realized that it's possible. The MVP is a bonus. My goal is really to win the championship for UST.)

Tipped to win the championship before the start of the tournament, UST has actually won 19 consecutive matches – a new league mark – dating back from the Season 79 Finals.

The mighty Tigresses overcame a tough 2nd set to prevail over the Lady Spikers in Game 1, 21-12, 21-19, earlier in the day.

UST made it a doube celebration as the Tigers reclaimed the men's throne with Krung Arbasto and Jaron Requinton outlasting a gallant stand by Far Eastern University's Jude Garcia and Richard Solis in Game 2 to carve out a 21-13, 22-24, 15-10 win.

The Growling Tigers halted the Tamaraws' perfect run with a 21-14, 21-16 victory in the finals opener.

Arbasto dedicated the title conquest to his former partner KR Guzman, who failed to win in his final year after the Tigers lost to the Bulldogs in last season's championship.

"Wala akong iniisip na maibawi ang championship para kay KR. Ang saya ko lang kasi graduating ako at lalabas ako ng UST na naibalik ang korona para sa kanila," said Arbasto.

(I wanted to reclaim the championship for KR. I'm happy because I'm graduating as a champion in UST.)

The Tigers were at championship point in the 2nd frame but Requinton's rookie jitters came into play.

"Ang sabi ko lang kay Jaron, huwag lang bibitiw. Nandito lang ako. Pupunuin ko lang ang pagkukulang natin," said Arbastom, who was adjudged as the season MVP.

(I told Jaron to hold on and I'm just here. I'll make up for whatever it is that we lacked.)

With Requinton already calmed down, UST produced a dominant third-set performance.

The Tigers' youth movement was displayed all season-long as Barbon and Requinton won the Rookie of the Year awards in their respective divisions.

UST is now tied with National University at 4 for most number of titles. – Rappler.com