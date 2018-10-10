BanKo-Perlas moves within two wins from sweeping the elimination round of the Premier Volleyball League

Published 10:47 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – BanKo-Perlas charged back from a huge deficit late in the 3rd set then dominated Tacloban in the next frame to carve out a 25-21, 23-25, 29-27, 25-18 victory and stretch its unbeaten run to 5 in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Wednesday, October 10.

Outlasted by the Fighting Warays in the second set and overpowered in the next, the Perlas Spikers rallied from 5 points down behind Dzi Gervacio and Nicole Tiamzon and outdueled the Fighting Warays in an extended battle of power and blocking to regain control, 2-1, which they kept with a strong start in the 4th.

The Warays tried to mount their own fightback from 15-21 down behind Heather Guino-o, Jovielyn Prado, Mary Ann Esguerra and Shola Alvarez but could only threaten within 5, 18-23, as the Perlas Spikers finished off their rivals with back-to-back kill blocks.

Gervacio continued to dish out big games and unleashed a 20-kill game she laced with 2 blocks and an ace for 23 points after scoring 14 points in their straight-set romp over the Ateneo Lady Eagles last Sunday.

Tiamzon backed Gervacio with 20 hits while Joy Dacoron added 11 markers and veteran Sue Roces scored 7 points in a two-set stint.

The victory also moved BanKo-Perlas to within two wins from sweeping the single round elims but the recent Vinh Long Cup third placers will have to hurdle two of the league’s top teams – the Creamline Cool Smashers on October 17 and the Pocari-Air Force Lady Warriors on October 21 – to complete the feat.

“All teams are strong, including Tacloban. They just seemed to lose their confidence in the 3rd set and we cashed in on it,” said BanKo-Perlas coach Dong dela Cruz.

Later in the night, Creamline shook off an early struggle and went on to crush Adamson-Akari, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20, and tie Pocari-Air Force at second at 3-1. The Lady Falcons fell to 0-4.

Guino-o led Tacloban with 21 hits while Prado added 10 points and Alvarez and, Esguerra and Seth Rodriguez each had 7 markers for the Warays, who dropped to 2-3.

Meanwhile, Ateneo-Fudgee Bar withstood Instituto Estetico Manila’s tough stand and hacked out a 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 victory to notch its second straight win in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Blue Eagle gym in QC Tuesday.

Antony Koyfman hammered in 16 attack points, Ron Medalla produced 12 hits and 10 digs and Gian Glorioso and Ishmael Rivera combined for 21 points for the Katipunan-based squad, which seized the early solo lead at 2-0 after sweeping newcomer Fury in the opener last Saturday.

Men’s volley action resumes Thursday with PLDT clashing with Air Force at 11 am, Sta. Elena and Army facing off at 1 pm and Cignal and Navy tangling at 3 pm. – Rappler.com