The Lady Eagles and the Angels turn back separate opponents in straight sets in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 11:00 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo-Motolite survived a serious second-set challenge put up by Iriga-Navy and hacked out a 25-19, 29-27, 25-14 victory in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Saturday, October 13, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Kat Tolentino fired 14 points to power the Lady Eagles, who picked up their third win in 4 outings to tie Creamline and Pocari Sweat.

Petro Gazz also dominated the struggling Adamson-Akari in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13, to improve to a 4-3 record.

Cai Baloaloa dropped 14 points to lead the Angels, while Alyssa Layug and Cherry Nunag also teamed up for 21.

Iriga-Navy absorbed its sixth straight setback while Adamson-Akari also remained winless in 5 outings. – Rappler.com