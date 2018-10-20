Volleyball star and beauty queen Michele Gumabao shows how she shines in two different worlds

Published 9:55 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball player and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 Michele Gumabao is now in Albania to compete for the country's second Miss Globe title. But before she left, Rappler got a chance to sit down with Michele, who shared how she juggled training with Creamline and attending to Bb Pilipinas duties.

Despite her grueling schedule, the former La Salle volleyball star still finds time to teach the sport to young kids while remaining a champion of women's rights.

"I also try to impart to people that no matter how inexperienced you are, you can be strong," she said.

The Miss Globe pageant is scheduled on Sunday, October 21 (early Monday, October 22, Manila time) – Rappler.com