Patty Orendain stars as the Lifesavers notch their first victory in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference

Published 8:15 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Generika-Ayala scored a major upset when it defeated F2 Logistics, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 28-26, to notch its first win in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, November 13, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Patty Orendain spearheaded the attack for the Lifesavers, who turned a 21-24 disadvantage in the 4th set into a shocking win in the prestigious women’s volleyball club tourney.

Also posting a massive victory was Foton, which crushed Smart, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19, in the second match.

Mina Aganon and Maika Ortiz conspired for 24 points for the Tornadoes, who joined Petron on top of the team standings with a 4-0 win-loss card despite the absence of Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat.

Orendain tallied 18 points and 10 receptions while skipper Angeli Araneta added 15 markers to hand Generika-Ayala its first win in four matches.

“Our hard work really paid off,” said Generika-Ayala head coach Sherwin Meneses, who drew impressive performance from Mika Lopez, Fiola Ceballos and Marivic Meneses.

“After 3 losses, we still kept going. I told the team to just be patient and continue working hard.”

He said he kept on telling his wards that they are capable of making a strong run if they will keep on working hard.

“We know that we will have our time so we didn’t give up,” he said, adding that their strong services threw the Cargo Movers off their comfort zone.

“We’re happy that we stuck with our game plan.”

Michelle Morente delivered14 points while Cha Cruz-Behag had 11 markers and Aby Maraño, Ara Galang and Majoy Baron each had 10 markers for the Cargo Movers, who suffered a rare back-to-back setback.

F2 Logistics also surrendered to reigning champion Petron in a thrilling four-set encounter over the weekend to fall to a 3-2 win-loss card in the tournament