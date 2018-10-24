Beach Volleyball Republic heads to El Nido, Palawan this weekend

Published 7:38 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour goes to one of the Philippines’ finest beaches for the first time as it holds its eighth leg this year on Saturday, October 27, at Lio Beach in El Nido, Palawan.

The two-day tournament will feature 8 women's and men's teams, including two home pairs from Palawan State University and Lio El Nido.

Charo Soriano will play for the first time since the Santa Ana Open in June, reuniting with Bea Tan for Perlas-1.

"I’m back in the game. First time playing beach volleyball again and it feels so good," said Soriano, the sport's poster girl who's working overtime to bring back her competitive form in the sand court.

Soriano and Tan, who ruled the Puerto Galera leg last January, will combine forces for the sixth time this year, as their familiarity with each other will come in handy.

Other pairs in women's action include Perlas-2's Dzi Gervacio and Roma Doromal, Air Force 1's Mariel Legaspi and Mae Crisostomo, Air Force 2's Coyah Abanto and Jen Acain, and PSU's April Sayang and Zarah Javarez.

The crack men's field features former UAAP champion KR Guzman and Ian Yee, Air Force's Philip Nunez and Mike Abria, Army's Joshua Barrica and Randy Flores, Manila Unicorns' Neil Flores and Justin Santos, Wildcard's Mikhail Shavrak and James Buytrago, and PSU's Janry Corpuz and Allan Aborot.

The winners in both divisions of the tournament's 34th leg will receive P50,000. – Rappler.com