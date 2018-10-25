The volleyball superstar thinks her new hobby has helped up her game

Published 3:46 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As Alyssa Valdez continues to share her beau Kiefer Ravena's love for golf, the volleyball phenom admits that their new hobby as a couple has been helping her in volleyball.

"‘Cause in golf kasi, it’s just really you, you have to be patient, sa haba ng fairway, sa init or sa ulan na haharapin mo during tournaments during the games, it challenges you to stay focused and composed," said the Philippine volleyball star who has been spending most of her time training and playing indoors.

(In golf, t’s just really you, you have to be patient.The fairway is long and you have to deal with the heat or rain during tournaments,it challenges you to stay focused and composed.)

Valdez is also able to draw some similarities between the two sports.

"Siyempre andun pa rin yung dapat same hit all the time ‘yung gagawin mo. Same as volleyball like if you hit a good hit sa isang rally, you think kung paano ko ba ginawa iyon, ‘yun pa rin dapat gawin ko kasi para maging point din siya and it’s a kill," explained Valdez

(Of course in golf, you have to do the same hit all the time. Same as volleyball, like if you hit a good hit in a rally, you think how you did it and what you should do so that it can be a point and it's a kill.)

In her new-found passion for golf, Valdez has already achieved something that even Ravena hasn't done – hit a hole-in-one.

And what does a golfer do when he hits an ace? Watch the video to find out what Alyssa had to do. – Rappler.com