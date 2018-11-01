Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado turn from slender to sumo as the La Salle Lady Spikers also go extra

Published 4:58 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – These standout Pinoy athletes always deliver their 100% on court, so it’s no surprise that they also go all out in Halloween.

if they pour in a lot of hard work and sweat even in training, it seems they also put in a lot of effort to prep and join the trick-or-treat fun or just give some party scare.

So who do you think would win best costume?

Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado

There's no questioning the on-court connection between former Ateneo Lady Eagles Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado. So was it any surprise that they came in matching sumo costumes during the Creamline Cool Smashers' Halloween party?

It gets funnier when you start watching these two slender volleyball-players-turned-hulking-wrestlers try to move around the tight spaces of Luna Coffee.

But post-party, it seemed like Valdez was still feeling the Halloween fever as she still wore a pair of bunny ears while spending some quality time with her beau Kiefer Ravena.

Jeron Teng

Former Green Archer Jeron Teng and his girlfriend Jeanine Tsoi went for the throwback look to ancient Rome.

And like in any epic, the Alaska Aces guard will sacrifice everything for the one he loves.

"No matter what era, it will always still be you," he writes. Awwww.

De La Salle Lady Spikers

The 11-time UAAP champions never back down, so who says they won't go extra even for a Halloween trick-or-treat?

They’re still going for the kill alright, but this time off court as The Purge's scary masked gang of criminals.

Rex Intal

IV of Spades must be shookt!

Creativity has always been natural for former Ateneo Blue Eagle spiker Rex Intal, who pulled off Unique Salonga's classic bob cut and '70s fashion.

Can Intal pass off as Unique's doppelganger?

– Rappler.com