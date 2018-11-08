The Cargo Movers and the Tornadoes turn back separate foes to cruise to their second straight victory

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics and Foton sustained their blazing starts as they clobbered their respective foes in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference on Thursday, November 8, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Cargo Movers crushed Sta. Lucia, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18, while the Tornadoes devastated Cignal, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, as both winners cruised to their second straight victory.

Majoy Baron led the charge with 14 points, including 7 digs, while former Most Valuable Player awardee Ara Galang and Kianna Dy chipped in 12 points apiece for the Cargo Movers, who came up with a fitting follow-up to their impressive win over the HD Spikers in the opener.

But F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus remains far from satisfied.

“We often start slow, especially whenever we play against opponents who just came from a tough loss,” said de Jesus, noting that they are still searching for their killer instinct.

“We should do away with it because it gives the other team momentum. We have to be at our best from start to finish regardless of whom we are facing.”

Meanwhile, CJ Rosario delivered 13 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces to finish with 17 points while Mina Aganon tallied 14 hits for Foton, which hardly missed the presence of towering frontliners Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat.

Santiago and Manabat opted to see action in the prestigious V.Premier League of Japan.

Foton head coach Aaron Velez stressed that they remain a work in progress.

"I think we were able to get back to our system,” said Velez, who took the helm from John Abella in the off-season.

“We're still trying to figure out how to be consistent. But, I also think were able to tap our energy and momentum down the stretch.”

Rachel Anne Daquis sizzled with game-high 21 points laced with 13 digs while national team stalwart Mylene Paat added 17 hits for the HD Spikers, who suffered their second setback in 3 games.

Daquis was recently named league ambassador of the prestigious women’s club tourney backed by Isuzu, Sogo, Senoh, Asics, Mikasa, Mueller, UCPB Gen and Bizooku. ESPN5, AksyonTV and Hyper HD are broadcast partners.

Velez said they made some changes in their position to thwart the vaunted defense of the HD Spikers.

“We wanted to win this one very badly,” said Velez, who also drew solid performance from new recruits Arianne Layug and Shaya Adorador that gave Ateneo de Manila ace blocker Bea de Leon the luxury of seeing limited minutes.

“So I thought of a plan in which we can take advantage of our positions and turn the game around. Fortunately, it worked.” – Rappler.com