The Lady Maroons and the Lady Tamaraws overcome the tough challenge of two provincial teams in the Philippine SuperLiga Collegiate Grand Slam

Published 7:17 PM, November 10, 2018

BIÑAN CITY, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) avoided potential upsets to pluck their second victory in the Philippine SuperLiga Collegiate Grand Slam Saturday, November 10, at the Alonte Sports Center here.

The Lady Maroons suffered a second-set meltdown, but recovered just in time to pull off a 25-6, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Colegio San Agustin (CSA)-Biñan, while the Lady Tamaraws brushed off a first-set scare to tally a 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 win over De La Salle University-Dasmariñas.

Rookie Nicole Magsarile shone with 15 points built on 12 attacks and 3 aces while fourth-year Justin Dorog dropped 14 hits for UP, which claimed its second win in this prestigious collegiate tourney.

Aie Gannaban and Marist Layug also chipped in 11 and 10 hits, respectively, while skipper Tots Carlos had 9 points laced with 10 digs to underscore the Lady Maroons fluid, well-balanced offensive execution.

Still, UP coach Godfrey Okumu was far from satisfied.

“They (CSA) played good volleyball,” he said following the thrilling battle that serves as an appetizer before the UAAP women’s volleyball tourney early next year.

After being limited to only 6 points in the first set, the Eagles drew strength from their home crowd as they erected a 20-13 lead in the second frame.

The Lady Maroons managed to slice it to within two, 20-22, but Dorog committed an attack error that gave the Eagles the set point, 24-20.

Dorog tried to atone for that blunder with a successful hit before Lency Duarte scored a block to give the Eagles their first set win in this tourney backed by Isuzu, Sogo, Senoh, Asics, Mikasa, Mueller, UCPB Gen and Bizooku and has ESPN5, AksyonTV and Hyper HD as broadcast partners.

“They wanted to win more than us. We thought the game was going to be easy. But, it's good for our players to learn to take pressure from every game they play,” Okumu said.

The Lady Maroons got their acts together in the 3rd set and convincingly took the 2-1 set lead, but the Eagles continued to put up a gallant fight in the 4th set as they turned 17-21 cushion to a one-point lead.

Fortunately for UP, Layug and Magsarile delivered the crucial blows to reach match point, 24-21, until Gannaban hitting the game-winning quick attack. – Rappler.com