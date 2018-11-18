The Angels join BanKo, Ateneo-Motolite and Creamline in the Final Four of the Premier Volleyball League

Published 9:15 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – PetroGazz overwhelmed Adamson-Akari, 25-21, 25-9, 25-15, to complete the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference semifinals cast on Sunday, November 18, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Jessey de Leon fired 13 of her 14 points off kills to power the Angels, who put a lock on the 4th spot with an 8-5 record.

Cherry Nunag also scored 13 for the Angels and Alyssa Layug chipped in 11 points.

PetroGazz – which advanced along with BanKo (10-3), Ateneo-Motolite (10-4) and Creamline (9-3) – also dashed the semifinal hopes of Pocari Sweat-Air Force and Tacloban.

Pocari, which failed to advance to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, finished with a 6-7 record to wind up tied with Tacloban.

The Lady Warriors wrapped up their campaign with a victory, though, after tripping Iriga-Navy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, in the first game.

Myla Pablo unloaded 14 points, including 11 kills, while Del Palomata pumped in 13 points built on 9 attacks, 3 blocks and an ace to lead the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Oragons bowed out of the season-ending conference with a 3-11 slate. – Rappler.com