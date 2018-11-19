The UST pair goes undefeated in 3 games to virtually clinch a semifinals berth

Published 10:10 PM, November 19, 2018

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Babylove Barbon and Genesa Eslapor scored a 21-17, 21-17 victory over Charo Soriano and Bea Tan, in an early showdown of women's favorites in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Monday, November 19, at the Rizal Boulevard sand court here.

Using their quickness and court smarts, Barbon and Eslapor of UAAP titleholder University of Santo Tomas were able to pull through against the battle-tested Perlas pair which they fashioned out in front of a huge crowd.

Barbon and Eslapor later in the afternoon posted two more victories against Mahriz Cosain and Bianca Lizares of USLS, 21-15, 21-14, and Air Force's Mae Crisostomo and Mariel Legaspi, 21-7, 21-5, to virtually clinch them a spot in Tuesday's semifinals.

Former UAAP champions KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto of Tiger Wings opened their championship bid in the men's division with a 21-19, 13-21, 15-12 win over Deanne Neil Depedro and Harold Parcia of USLS in Group B.

In Group A, Samaa Miyagawa of Japan and Tin Lai of Hong Kong set in motion their title aspirations with a 21-9, 21-8 romp of Cebu's Dij Rodriguez and Dannah Jimenez.

In other women's morning matches, Dzi Gervacio and Jen Acain, combining forces for Perlas and Air Force, turned back Dipolog's Angelina Damas and Grace Barrica, 21-16, 21-6, in Group A.

Cosain and Lizares topped Jennymar Senares and Jennifer Cosas of Bacolod, 23-21, 21-13, in Group B. Meanwhile, Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario of UNO-R pinned Dipolog its second loss with a 21-2, 21-10 victory.

Soriano and Tan rebounded in the afternoon with a 21-14, 21-12 conquest of USLS.

Efraim Dimaculangan and Rancel Vergara of UST overcame Simon Aguillon and Ralph Savellano of Bacolod, 21-12, 28-26, and Mikhail Shavrak and Mike Abria of Russia Wildcard, 21-8, 21-13, to become the lone undefeated men's team in Group A. – Rappler.com