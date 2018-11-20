The Petron Blaze Spikers sweep Sta. Lucia while the Foton Tornadoes overpower Cocolife

Published 10:29 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Petron and Foton tightened their grips on top when they crushed their respective foes in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, November 20, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers made short work of struggling Sta. Lucia, 25-9, 25-12, 25-6, while the Tornadoes dominated Cocolife, 25-23, 26-28, 25-21, 25-19, to remain on top of the club tourney.

Mika Reyes finished with a game-high 11 points, including 5 aces while Ging Balse-Pabayo added 10 markers for the Blaze Spikers, who captured their sixth win.

Petron had a dominant performance as it registered twice as much Sta. Lucia’s attacks (37-15) and blocks (5-0) while capitalizing on the Lady Realtors’ poor reception with 12 aces.

Meanwhile, veteran Mina Aganon re-asserted her dominance as she towed the Tornadoes back to the winning track and a solo second spot with a 5-1 win-loss card.

Foton coach Aaron Valdez said their previous loss to F2 Logistics fueled them to work harder and regain their bearings.

“I think our loss to F2 Logistics made us better as a team,” said Velez, who took the helm from Rommel Abella in the off-season.

“Despite the loss, the team still radiated positive energy and I did not look at it (loss) as a setback.”

He added that it was a wakeup call that gave them a chance to identify their weaknesses, especially now that towering Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat are seeing action in the prestigious V. Premier League in Japan.

“It served as a wake up call for the team for us to improve on our weaknesses,” he added. “I’m happy that my players responded although they were hesitant at first, it’s normal, but I’m really glad that they exerted effort rather than nothing.”

Carla Sandoval also had 18 points while playmaker Gyzelle Sy registered 24 excellent sets for Foton in a match that lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.

Filipino-American spiker Kalei Mau led the way with 21 points, 16 digs and 6 excellent receptions for the Asset Managers, who absorbed their fifth loss in six matches. – Rappler.com