Published 9:06 PM, November 21, 2018

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato of UNO-R displayed better court smarts in beating Samaa Miyagawa of Japan and Tin Lai of Hong Kong, 21-15, 21-18, to annex the women's championship in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Tuesday, November 20, at the Rizal Boulevard sand court here.

In what could be the most well-attended leg in the three-year run of the beach volleyball circuit, Polidario and Magdato neutralized the visitors' power game to prevail, delighting the huge crowd that braved the light showers induced by Tropical Depression Samuel at the venue.

It was Polidario and Magdato's first BVR title since ruling the Santa Fe, Bantayan Island leg last March.

"We were blessed po kasi first time na nakakalaban kami ng international players. Nagpapasalamat kami kasi ginawa ng partner ko ang lahat, especially sa communication," said Polidario, who with Magdato, were able to find ways to win after losing to Miyagawa and Lai, 15-21, 18-21, in pool play Monday.

(We were blessed because it's our first time to compete against international players. We're just thankful, my partner and I really worked on our communication.)

Reunited for the ninth leg of the tour, former UAAP champions KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto copped the men's gold medal following a 21-18, 21-14 decision over Mitabashi Masato and Takashi Tsuchiya of Japan.

Playing in front of a huge audience that filled every part of the venue really boosted the UNO-R tandem.

"Masaya po. Thank you po sa lahat ng nanood," said Polidario, who reconnected again with Magdato, who played his first tournament in the sand court in 6 months.

(We're happy and thankful to everyone who watched.)

With the massive success of the Dumaguete leg, Charo Soriano, one of the BVR founders, assured the crowd that the beach volley circuit will return in the famed university town next year.

"We were able to give a chance for the local talents to showcase their wares and we were able to develop their skills. We really believe that beach volleyball is one of the sports that we can excel in," said Soriano during the awarding ceremony attended by Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo.

In the semifinals, Polidario and Magdato upended University of Santo Tomas' Babylove Barbon and Genesa Eslapor, 21-18, 15-21, 15-12, while Miyagawa and Lai overcame Perlas' Charo Soriano and Bea Tan, 21-13, 21-19.

Barbon and Eslapor then reasserted their mastery of Soriano and Tan, 21-15, 21-15, to secure 3rd place.

In the men's semis, Guzman and Arbasto beat Air Force's Jessie Lopez and Ranran Abdilla, 16-21, 21-15, 15-9, while Masato and Tsuchiya downed Efraim Dimaculangan and Rancel Varga of UST, 21-18, 21-16.

PAF rallied from a set down to beat UST, 14-21, 21-15, 15-11, to nab 3rd place. – Rappler.com