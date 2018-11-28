The Cool Smashers and Perlas Spikers down separate gritty challengers to take Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League semifinals

Published 11:45 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline and BanKo turned back a pair of gritty semifinal opponents to move within a win of a title berth in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference on Wednesday, November 28, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Creamline Cool Smashers shook off a shaky start and clipped the the PetroGazz Angels, 26-28, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16, in Game 1 of their best-of-three semis duel.

Jema Galanza fired 24 points, 22 off attacks, and league star Alyssa Valdez also pumped in 18 points built on 16 kills and 2 aces to power the Cool Smashers.

The BanKo Perlas Spikers, meanwhile, arrested a late meltdown to beat the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles in a five-set thriller, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 19-25, 15-6, in their own Final Four match.

Nicole Tiamzon took charge in the deciding set on the way to finishing 25 points while veteran Dzi Gervacio tallied 17 kills and 3 aces in a 20-point performance to lift the Perlas Spikers.

Kathy Bersola also came through for the Perlas Spikers with 7 blocks in a 16-point outing, while Sue Roces chipped in 12 points.

Both Creamline and Banko will shoot for a series sweep on Saturday.

The Angels leaned on the trio of Jessey De Leon, who scored 11, and Jonah Sabete and Cherry Nunag, who registered 8 points each.

The Lady Eagles also tried to put up a fight behind Kat Tolentino, who tallied 20 points. – With a report from Ram Christian Agustin/Rappler.com