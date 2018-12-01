Creamline completes a semis sweep of PetroGazz while Ateneo-Motolite forces a winner-take-all in its own series against BanKo in the Premier Volleyball League

Published 10:15 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline clinched the first title berth as Ateneo-Motolite forced a winner-take-all against BanKo in their own semifinal duel in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference on Saturday, December 1 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Alyssa Valdez starred yet again as the Cool Smashers completed a sweep of PetroGazz, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13, to advance to the Finals.

Valdez, the leading candidate in the MVP race, fired 14 points to power the Cool Smashers to their second straight title appearance.

The Cool Smashers also drew solid games from Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao and Pau Soriano, who scored 12 each, and Risa Sato, who chipped in 11 points.

Creamline will go up against the winner of the the other semifinal series between Ateneo-Motolite and BanKo.

The Lady Eagles turned back the Perlas Spikers, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24, in Game 2 to force a do-or-die match for the last title berth.

Ponggay Gaston fueled the Lady Eagles’ bid with 11 points built solely on kills, while Kat Tolentino unloaded 10 points from 7 kills and 3 blocks.

Ateneo-Motolite and BanKo will fight for the right to face Creamline at 4 pm on Sunday, December 2, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – With a report from Ram Christian Agustin/Rappler.com