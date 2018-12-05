Creamline sweeps Ateneo, moves within win of PVL crown
MANILA, Philippines – Creamline made the road to the crown look quick and easy.
Dominant all game, the Cool Smashers overpowered the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15, in Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference Finals on Wednesday, December 5, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Alyssa Valdez. Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza took charge as the Cool Smashers moved within a win of a championship in the best-of-three title series.
Valdez fired 14 points, half impressively coming off aces, while Gumabao unloaded all of her 12 points on attacks.
Galanza scored 9 and Risa Sato also had 8 kills for the Cool Smashers, who hammered the young Lady Eagles with a 41-attack total.
The Ateneo stars were held to singe digit as the Lady Eagles just couldn’t match the Cool Smashers firepower at all fronts.
Bea De Leon paced Ateneo with 7 points, while Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino scored 6 each.
The Cool Smashers, who ruled the Reinforced Conference, will shoot for the crown on Saturday at the Batangas City Coliseum.
Earlier, Dzi Gervacio tallied 20 points as the BanKo-Perlas Spikers downed PetrGazz, 25-14, 28-26, 10-25, 25-29, to take a 1-0 lead in the battle for 3rd place. – Rappler.com