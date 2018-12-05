The Cool Smashers make quick work of the young Lady Eagles squad to take a 1-0 lead in the Premier Volleyball League championship series

Published 10:45 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline made the road to the crown look quick and easy.

Dominant all game, the Cool Smashers overpowered the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15, in Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference Finals on Wednesday, December 5, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Alyssa Valdez. Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza took charge as the Cool Smashers moved within a win of a championship in the best-of-three title series.

Valdez fired 14 points, half impressively coming off aces, while Gumabao unloaded all of her 12 points on attacks.

Galanza scored 9 and Risa Sato also had 8 kills for the Cool Smashers, who hammered the young Lady Eagles with a 41-attack total.

The Ateneo stars were held to singe digit as the Lady Eagles just couldn’t match the Cool Smashers firepower at all fronts.

Bea De Leon paced Ateneo with 7 points, while Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino scored 6 each.

The Cool Smashers, who ruled the Reinforced Conference, will shoot for the crown on Saturday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Earlier, Dzi Gervacio tallied 20 points as the BanKo-Perlas Spikers downed PetrGazz, 25-14, 28-26, 10-25, 25-29, to take a 1-0 lead in the battle for 3rd place. – Rappler.com