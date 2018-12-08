Season MVP Alyssa Valdez powers the Cool Smashers to their second straight Premier Volleyball League championship

Published 9:04 PM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A dominant Creamline squad showed up anew.

Flashing their lethal form just like in the series opener, the Cool Smashers swept the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15, to capture the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference championship on Saturday, December 8, at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Alyssa Valdez, crowned as this season’s Most Valuable Player, fired all of her 13 points off attacks to power the Cool Smashers.

Setter Jia Morado along with Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato also played key roles in Game 2 of the best-of-three title series to help the Cool Smashers pick up their second straight crown.

Morado, who bagged the Finals MVP, registered 39 excellent sets and also scored half of her 8 points off aces.

Gumabao scored 12 and Sato had 10 points for the Cool Smashers, who hammered the Lady Eagles with attacks, 49-28.

Galanza chipped in 8 points as Creamline also gave coach Tai Bundit a fitting farewell.

Bundit, the Thai coach who likewise steered the Lady Eagles to two UAAP titles, is set to return to Thailand.

The Lady Eagles managed to put up a fight early behind Maddie Madayag and Bea De Leon as the young squad even led 16-10 in the 1st set. But the Cool Smashers coolly rallied back to take the opening frame.

De Leon and Kat Tolentino paced the Lady Eagles with 10 points each.

The Cool Smashers, who also ruled the Reinforced Conference, took Game 1 in straight sets, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15.

Earlier, the Banko Perlas Spikers copped 3rd place after disposing of PetroGazz in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21, in the consolation battle.

Dzi Gervacio paced the Perlas Spikers with 16 points. – Rappler.com