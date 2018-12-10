A beach volleyball workshop for kids and a celebrity match for a cause will also be held during the 3-day tournament

Published 7:03 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's top volleyball players will try to bring their holiday cheer through intense competition on the sand courts.

Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour will cap 2018 with the December Open: A Christmas Rally – the 10th and final leg of the year – at the Sands SM By The Bay starting on Friday, December 14.

Among those participating in the women's division are UST-Maynilad and BanKo-Perlas, Creamline, PetroGazz, Boysen-NU, Philippine Air Force, Rizal Technological University and Wild Card.

Meanwhile, Tiger Winx, Cignal Air Force-Sta. Elena, PLDT, Boysen-NU, UST, Fury and Wild Card will see action in the men's division.

The 3-day event will also feature the Sandroots program, a beach volleyball workshop with the players handling a kids' camp on Saturday.

BVR will also host a celebrity match for a cause in the final day, with proceeds dedicated to its chosen partner foundation. – Rappler.com