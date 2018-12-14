KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto kick off their campaign with back-to-back wins in the final leg of Beach Volleyball Republic

Published 10:34 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Phililppines – KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto of Tiger Winx got off to a winning start in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour December Open 2018: A Christmas Rally on Friday, December 14, at the Sands SM by the Bay.

Hoping to follow up their title conquest in Dumaguete City last month, Guzman and Arbasto opened their campaign with back-to-back wins in the tournament where they're tipped to rule the 10th and final leg of the year.

The Guzman-Arbasto pair made quick work of Army's Joshua Barrica and Jaidal Abdulmajid, 21-13, 21-10, and Cignal 1's Karl Baysa and Josh Villanueva, 21-12, 21-16, to snatch the early lead in the three-team Pool B.

Army, which earlier defeated Cignal 1, 17-21, 21-16, 15-8, fell to 1-1.

Meanwhile, tickets for Sunday afternoon's celebrity match between the phenom pair of Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena and the tandem of beach volleyball poster girl Charo Soriano and fan favorite John Vic De Guzman are now available at SM Tickets.

Proceeds of the 4 pm event will go to Mindanao State University-Marawi's College of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Academy to help the school fulfill its mission of promoting beach volleyball in Mindanao.

Tournament format calls for 4 brackets of 3 teams, with the top two pairs in each group advancing to the knockout quarterfinals.

The winners will move on to the semifinals, where the survivors will clash for the title.

In other men's contests, Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan of UST-Maynilad bested Philip Bagalay and Brian Tan of Fury-Ritemed, 21-9, 21-15; Edward Bonono and Fauzi Ismail in Cignal 2 turned back AJ Pareja and Greg Utupo of Luna, 21-13, 21-13; while Edward Camposano and James Buytrago of NU-Boysen prevailed over Mike Abria and Mike Shavrak of M&M, 21-12, 21-16.

The women's quarterfinals had UST-Maynilad 2's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor, BanKo-Perlas 1's Dzi Gervacio and Bea Tan, Creamline's Fille Cayetano and Kyla Atienza, and PetroGazz's Cienne Cruz and Jonah Sabete topping their respective groups in the nightcap.

NU-Boysen, UST-Maynilad 1, FEU-Malaya and BanKo-Perlas 2 also made it to the top 8.

The men's preliminary matches resume at 7 am on Saturday as the BVR Sandroots program, a beach volleyball workshop where the players will run the kids' camp, also kicks off on the same day.

Follow BVR's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for more updates on the event. – Rappler.com