The Petron Blaze Spikers deliver another masterclass as they defeat the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Published 9:07 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Petron Blaze Spikers bounced back from their lone loss of the season, sweeping archrivals F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23, to win back-to-back titles in the 2018 PSL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday, December 20, at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Cha Cruz's shot sailed wide, which surrendered the championship to Petron.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas led the scoring with 13 points off 12 spikes, followed by Bernadeth Pons' 11-point outing.

Rhea Dimaculangan tossed 31 excellent sets while Frances Molina defended the floor with 22 excellent digs.

"Kahit straight sets, hindi talaga binigay ng F2. Lumaban talaga sila. Nandoon din kasi 'yung effort namin na bawat puntos pinaghirapan namin kasi alam namin na makukuha nila kung di namin paghihirapan," said Pons.

(Even if it's straight sets, F2 won't give in. They really fought hard. Our effort) was there in every point because we knew that they can beat us if we didn't pour in effort.)

The Blaze Spikers looked to sweep the competition last Tuesday, December 18, but F2 forced a do-or-die Game 3 after rallying back from a set down, keeping their championship hopes alive.

Both teams met in the All-Filipino tourney's best-of-three Finals series for the third straight year. The Cargo Movers had knocked the crown off the Blaze Spikers' heads with a masterful conquest in 2016.

The following year, Petron stacked its roster with quality players like Mika Reyes, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma, and Sisi Rondina to engineer a massive fightback and regain the All-Filipino jewel.

Ara Galang and Cruz scored 10 points apiece, while Kim Fajardo made 29 excellent sets and Dawn Macandili made 25 excellent digs. – Rappler.com