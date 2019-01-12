Nes Pamilar is remembered for steering the FEU Lady Tamaraws to their last championship in Season 70

Published 2:37 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former national team and UAAP champion coach Nes Pamilar passed away on Saturday, January 12 due to heart failure.

He was 52.

Pamilar steered the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws to their 29th UAAP women's volleyball title in Season 70. Since then, the championship has not returned to Morayta.

In 2016, Pamilar returned to the UAAP after 5 years to coach the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Spikers, but failed to lead them to a Final Four berth.

The legendary tactician had stints with the men's and women's teams of the Cagayan Valley Rising Suns and the Tacloban Fighting Warays, while serving as mentor in Letran, College of St. Benilde, and the Angelicum College high school team.

Pamilar also guided current Lady Tamaraws head coach George Pascua when he was still an athlete in FEU.

– Rappler.com