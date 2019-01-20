Although playing different sports from rival UAAP schools, romance blossomed between the two sports personalities

Published 11:21 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another power sports couple is bound to get hitched.

Volleyball star Denden Lazaro took to Instagram on Sunday, January 20, to announce that she's engaged to longtime beau and PBA player La Revilla.

"Small things can make the biggest impact," Lazaro wrote, ending the sentence with a ring emoji. "I love you @larevilla."

View this post on Instagram Small things can make the biggest impact I love you, @larevilla A post shared by Dennise Lazaro (@denniselazaro) on Jan 20, 2019 at 2:55am PST

The two played different sports from rival UAAP schools with Lazaro seeing action for Ateneo and Revilla suiting for La Salle but that didn't prevent their romance from blossoming.

Lazaro currently plays for the Petron Blaze Spikers in the Philippine SuperLiga while Revilla is with the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA. – Rappler.com