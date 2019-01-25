UST rookie Eya Laure and UAAP juniors MVP Angel Canino lead the country's young batch of top volleyball talents

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's volleyball team got a glimpse of what the new generation of players has in store.

As the national team gears up for several tournaments – including the Asian Women's Volleyball Under-23 Championship this August – a good number of young players led by University of Santo Tomas rookie Eya Laure and UAAP Season 81 juniors MVP Angel Canino from De La Salle Zobel showed up on the first day of tryouts Thursday, January 24 at the Arellano Gym.

"Pag natanggap po ako dito, siyempre po ipapakita ko po na parang deserving, parang kumbaga, ipapakita ko ang kaya kong i-contribute para sa national team," said Laure, who was invited to the tryouts along with Canino.

(If I get in the national team, of course I want to show them I deserve the slot, I'll show what I can contribute to the national team.)

Fresh from reclaiming the UAAP girls' title for La Salle Zobel, 15-year-old Canino also caught the attention of the national team coaches.

"Ang sarap sa feeling na andito ka po sa tryouts. Makikita po ang mga idol mo po, tapos makikita din nila kung ano kaya mo," said Canino, who was initially in disbelief when her mom told her she was called up to tryout for the national team.

(It feels great that I'm here in the tryouts. You get to see your idols and you get to show what you can do.)

During the tryouts, volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez managed to watch the young hopefuls play a scrimmage against some of the senior players and liked what she saw.

"Bright future [for Philippine volleyball] I guess, and magiging bright lang yan kung maganda at plinano talaga yung program sa volleyball," said Valdez, who felt that the younger players are more mature now compared to when she was at their age.



(It's a bright future for Philippine volleyball I guess, and it's only going to be brighter if the volleyball program in the Philippines is planned well.)

"Iilan lang ito and madami pang pupunta [sa tryouts] and madami pang talents na wala dito so we’re expecting more talaga from these younger generations."

(These are just a few of them and there are more who will attend the tryouts and there are still a lot of talents that we don't see here, so we're really expecting more from these younger generations.)

According to Larong Volleyball Pilipinas Inc (LVPI) president Peter Cayco, the Under-23 team will have a separate training pool from the senior national team.

LVPI has yet to appoint a head coach for the youth team, but assured that the federation already has a shortlist of candidates. – Rappler.com