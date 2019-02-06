UST’s star rookie Eya Laure is already highly coveted among the pros even if she has yet to debut in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament

Published 4:29 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) top rookie Eya Laure was left speechless after finding out that volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez wants to play with her on the same team.

“Speechless ako Ate (Alyssa) noong nabasa ko ito kasi sa dami na volleyball players, ako yung winiwish mo. Thank you so much, Ate! Gustong-gusto ko din po ikaw maka-team mate,” tweeted Laure.

(Ate Alyssa, I’m speechless when I read this because out of all the many volleyball players, you wished to be team mates with me. Thank you so much, Ate! I want to be team mates with you too!)

Ate @AlyssaValdez2 mas gagalingan ko pa po para ma-earn ko yung spot ko po sa national team. Speechless ako ate nung nabasa ko to kasi sa dami na volleyball players, ako yung winiwish mo. Thank you so much ate! Gustong-gusto ko din po ikaw makateamate. — Eya Laure (@eyalaureee) February 5, 2019

In a report by Volleyverse, Valdez bared that even if she would have to wait a long time, she would love to be teammates with “happy” and “good vibes” players like Laure.

Laure was also one of the standouts of the national team tryouts for the Asian Women’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship.

The UST rookie – who will debut in the UAAP on Sunday, February 17 against Adamson – just dreams of playing alongside Valdez in the national team.

Both Valdez and Laure hail from the UST girls volleyball program, but the former pursued her collegiate career in Ateneo.

Eya is the sister of 2015 UAAP Rookie of the Year Ej Laure, who will continue to sit out this season. – Rappler.com