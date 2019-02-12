LVPI president Peter Cayco believes Dante Alinsunurin can lead the Philippine men's volleyball team to a podium finish in the 2019 SEA Games

Published 12:41 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Dante Alinsunurin was appointed as the Philippine national men's volleyball team head coach, according to Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Incorporated (LVPI) president Peter Cayco.

"Dante Alinsunurin from National University is the head coach of the men's team, as his performance was good in the UAAP," Cayco confirmed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum on Tuesday, February 12.

"He was recommended by the men's volleyball committee chaired by Rod Roque."

The three-time UAAP champion coach, who was also a former national team member, was present in the men's volleyball tryouts which was attended by over 85 hopefuls last Saturday to Sunday, February 9 to 10, at the University of the East.

Due to the overwhelming number of attendees, Cayco said a men's Under-23 team might be created, similar to the women's counterpart.

"A total of 85 attended the tryouts for the men's volleyball [team] and we're very happy, it's a good problem," added Cayco, who expects both the men's and women's teams to target a podium finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Last December, Alinsunurin steered Team Pilipinas-NU to a gold medal finish over Thailand in the ASEAN University Games. He will continue to lead the NU Bulldogs to a title defense in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com