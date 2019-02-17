Edwin Enguito may be physically challenged but the Grade 8 student flashes his volleyball skills

MANILA, Philippines – A video of Edwin Enguito from Notre Dame RVM College of Cotabato made rounds on social media as he flashes his volleyball skills despite his disability.

Enguito – who has an underdeveloped left leg and arm – was playing a scrimmage game with his able-bodied friends and emerged as the go-to scorer and even defended the floor well.

He is Edwin Enguito a grade 8 student

