Published 10:39 AM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Kalei Mau confirmed that she was able to obtain dual citizenship on Monday, March 4, making her eligible to represent the Philippines as part of the national team.

Mau announced the news on Twitter Tuesday morning, March 5, making it clear to everyone she's one step closer to donning the Philippines' colors.

I’m proud to announce that I am now a citizen of the Philippines — Kalei Mau (@Leimau_) March 5, 2019

Towering at 6-foot-2, the 23-year-old spiker instantly became one of the standouts during the national team tryouts held last January.

After graduating from University of Arizona, Mau kicked off her professional volleyball career in Mayaguez Indios in Puerto Rico then moved to Nantes Volleyball in France.

In 2018, she signed with the Cocolife Asset Managers but was nursing an injured shoulder.

The Hawaii native was able to recover and is now back on track as she plays for the United Volleyball Club (formerly Cocolife) in the 2019 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

Mau now sets her sights on making her debut for the Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by the country. – Rappler.com