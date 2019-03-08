Kim Fajardo and Kim Kianna Dy may be notably missing from the national volleyball pool, but coach Shaq delos Santos says the door remains open for their comeback

Published 6:18 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former UAAP champions Kim Fajardo and Kim Kianna Dy were notably left out of the Philippine women's volleyball team training pool, but head coach Shaq delos Santos said that it's mainly due to their respective injuries.

"Injured kasi sila so hindi muna namin sila pinapunta kasi nakalagay lang muna sila sa reserve," explained Delos Santos. (READ: SEA Games 2019: Valdez, Santiago banner PH volleyball pool)

(They're injured so we didn't include them in the pool first. They're under our reserve list.)

The veteran setter Fajardo sustained an injury on her pinky finger, while spiker Dy underwent a left knee surgery after picking up knee tendinitis.

Even though the F2 Logistics players and former La Salle stars were not named to the pool, Delos Santos said he's keeping the door open for their comeback.

"Puwede naman iyon (sumali sa national team training), wala namang problema doon. Gusto lang naman namin na marami kami and siyempre knowing them, naging player naman namin sila, puwede naman sila magtraining," added Delos Santos.

(We'll allow them to join our national team training, we have no problem with that. We also want a big pool, and of course knowing them, they can train with us because they already played with the national team before.)

"Nag-usap kami ni Aby na kapag okay na sila, balik. Walang problema iyon."

(I talked to Aby Maraño that if they're already okay, they can come back. There's no problem there.)

But their inclusion in the final 14 members of the SEA Games team remains questionable as it will largely depend on their physical status by November. (LIST: PH volleyball team pools for SEA Games 2019)

Fajardo and Dy last suited up for the national team during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where the Philippines finished 8th place.

The former La Salle stars skipped the 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup held in Thailand as Fajardo sustained a knee injury while Dy traveled to the United States with the rest of the 2018 La Salle champion team. – Rappler.com