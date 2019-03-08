The Philippines aims for a podium finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games volleyball events

Published 4:55 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine volleyball has taken another step forward as it prepares for its medal bid during the country's hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games later this year.

On Friday, March 8, Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas (LVPI) unveiled the national team training pools for the women's, men's and women's under-23 squads.

With 8 months to go before the regional biennial meet, the selected players will vie for the 14 slots in each lineup while two more players will be listed as reserves.

Women's team

Men's team

Juniors' team

As the Philippine women's volleyball team begged off from 3 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) tournaments, the LVPI plans to hold an International Cup in the country this June or July.

The national volleyball teams hope to match, at the very least, the country's bronze-medal finish in the 2005 Manila SEA Games.

In the last edition, the women's team fell just a rung short of a podium finish at 4th place while the men's team wound up 5th in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games. – Rappler.com