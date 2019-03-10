Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez bag the women's title, while Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez rule the men's side in beach volleyball action

PUERTO GALERA – Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez captured the women's title, while Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez ruled the men's side in the BVR on Tour Amazing Puerto Galera Dreamwave Open on Sunday, March 10, at the Dreamwave White Beach here.

Representing Team Amazing Puerto Galera, Tan and Rodriguez capped their debut as partners with a masterful 21-15, 21-14 conquest of Team XentroMall's Derie Rosales and MJ Ebro.

Abdilla and Lopez, also of Team Amazing Puerto Galera, fashioned out a 21-17, 21-14 win over Team XentroMall's KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto for a perfect campaign.

Finishing with a 4-0 record, Tan and Rodriguez overpowered Team Dreamwave's Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal, 21-12, 21-13, earlier in the day.

In the final, Tan and Rodriguez were simply scintillating in producing well-placed shots at the net, defense and service to prevail.

Tan actually ruled the famed Oriental Mindoro resorts town for the second straight time, having won the Puerto Galera championship with Charo Soriano last year.

Rosales and Ebro, who are members of University of Santo Tomas' deep beach volleyball pool, topped the Doromal sisters, 21-16, 21-15, to make it to the championship game.

Puerto Galera Mayor Rocky Ilagan has announced his commitment to host another BVR on Tour leg next year as part of the municipality's sustainability when it comes to sports and environmental tourism.

Abdilla and Lopez scored a 21-18, 21-15 victory over Team Dreamwave's Kevin Juban and Raphy Abanto to arrange a title duel with Guzman and Arbasto.

Playing under brutal noontime heat, Guzman and Arbasto bested Jade Becaldo and Fort Llores, 21-13, 21-18. Becaldo and Llores, playing for the first time together, achieved a podium finish.

Play stopped in the 2nd set of the men's championship match, as Guzman felt discomfort in his body when the Abdilla-Lopez pair was leading, 15-12. The game was eventually resumed, as Guzman tried to put up a valiant fight to no avail.

The second leg of the beach volleyball circuit will be held at Santa Fe, Bantayan Island in Cebu on March 23 to 24. – Rappler.com