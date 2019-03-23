The Bea Tan-Dij Rodriguez tandem and sisters Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal lead the beach volleyball quarterfinal cast

Published 6:28 PM, March 23, 2019

SANTA FE, Bantayan Island, Cebu – Perlas' Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez found LNMB-Tanjay's Natsu Kilamura and Katrina Epa a tough nut to crack in the 2nd set before fashioning out a 21-9, 22-20 victory and set in motion their women's championship bid in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Santa Fe Open Saturday, March 23, here.

Tan and Rodriguez were challenged in the 2nd frame, as the hard-fighting Negros Oriental-based pair were on the cusp of extending the match to a 3rd set.

But Rodriguez, the Southwestern University star, delivered late, including the match-clinching block that sealed the straight-set win in front of her provincemates.

Tan and Rodriguez formalized their entry to the quarterfinals with a 21-7, 21-13 romp of SWU's Chyne Mae Saberon and Nicole Ricaborda.

NU-Boysen's Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal claimed a spot in the quarterfinals after sweeping University of San Carlos' Jinianne Kyrch Berdos and Rose Malagar, 21-14, 21-13, and Air Force's May Ann Pantino and Jozza Cabalsa.

In the men's division, Air Force's Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez, who like Tan and Rodriguez are also vying for their second straight title this year, overwhelmed Cebu's John Espina and Gwyn Guy, 21-8, 21-10 and Visayas' Fort Libres and Raphy Abanto, 21-9, 21-18, to advance to the round of 8.

AboitizLand's Krung Arbasto and Jason Uy, one of Abdilla and Lopez's biggest rivals in the throne, became the first team to make it to the quarterfinals by beating NU-Boysen 2's Jason Gabales and Jewel Cabahug, 21-14, 21-14, and University of St. La Salle-Bacolod's Harold Parcia and Neil Depedro, 21-18, 21-16.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission executive director Ramil Abing, who attended the brief opening ceremonies along with Jobella Angan-Davide, the wife of Gov. Hilario 'Junjun' Davide III, reiterated the province's support to the BVR on Tour.

"It gives opportunity for the athletes to play in a higher level," said Abing. "We have seen many Cebuano volleyball players make it big in the national level, so why not in beach volleyball also."

Cebu has taken pride of being the host of the popular beach volleyball circuit for the third straight year.

"The heat is really on with our hosting of the BVR on Tour," said Angan-Davide, who also declared the competition open.

Therese Ramas and Krizia Talacero gave Cebu something to cheer about, as the duo outlasted the USLS pair of Nohlin Jundana and Ceejay Recayo, 22-20, 20-22, 15-11.

Bacolod's Bianca Lizares and Margie Señas turned back PetroGazz's Jonah Sabete and Melanie Torres, 21-16, 21-15.

Sabete and Torres then rebounded in the afternoon with a 21-11, 21-7 romp of SWU-SHS to even their record at 1-1.‬ – Rappler.com