Perlas' Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez sweep their way to their second consecutive championship

Published 11:27 PM, March 25, 2019

CEBU, Philippines – Perlas' Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez bested NU-Boysen's Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal, 21-18, 21-16, to rule the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Santa Fe Open here on Sunday, March 24.

It was Tan and Rodriguez's second consecutive championship, winning all 5 matches in the beach volleyball circuit's third visit to Cebu province.

Tan and Rodriguez were first challenged in the semifinals, rallying from a set down to beat Air Force 1's May Ann Pantino and Jozza Cabalza, 14-21, 21-18, 15-12, while the Doromal sisters topped Bacolod's Bianca Lizares and Margie Señas, 24-22, 21-19, in the other pairing.

Pantino and Cabalza settled for 3rd place after prevailing over Lizares and Señas, 21-15, 21-13.

Sharing the spotlight is Air Force-AboitizLand's Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez, who overcame a first set loss and rallied from a 4-8 deficit in the 3rd set to nip University of St. La Salle Bacolod's Harold Parcia and Neil Depedro, 11-21, 21-16, 15-13, and emerge as men's champions for a third consecutive time.

The triumph was a fitting send-off for Abdilla and Lopez, who also ruled the December Open in Manila late last year, and the Puerto Galera leg two weeks ago.

The Air Force standouts will now fully concentrate to the national indoor volleyball team preparing for this year's Southeast Asian Games.

It was still a great run for Parcia and Depedro, who scored a 21-18, 15-21, 15-9 win over NU Boysen 1's James Buytrago and Pol Salvador to arrange a finals duel with Abdilla and Lopez, who overcame an energy-zapping opening set to dispose Visayas 1's Jade Becaldo and Kevin Juban, 35-33, 21-17.

Buytrago and Salvador completed their first-ever podium finish after besting Becaldo and Juban, 21-18, 21-19.

In the quarterfinals, Tan and Rodriguez bested PetroGazz's Jonah Sabete and Melanie Torres, 21-17, 21-17, while the Doromals rallied from a set down to beat Air Force 2's Angel Antipuesto and Mikaela Andres, 18-21, 21-16, 15-13,

Pantino and Cabalza dominated Cebu's Therese Ramas and Krizia Talacero, 21-9, 21-8, while Lizares and Señas outlasted LNMB-Tanjay's Natsu Kilamura and Katrina Epa, 23-25, 21-12, 15-9.

Men's quarterfinals action saw Parcia and Depedro turn back the Cebu-Russian pair of Amil Pacinio and Mike Shavrak, 21-16, 21-16; Abdilla and Lopez down Bacolod's Nonoy and Inaudito, 21-12, 21-18; Buytrago and Salvador stun Visayas 2's Fort Libres and Raphy Abanto, 21-17, 21-14; and Becaldo and Juban subdue AboitizLand's Krung Arbasto and Jason Uy, 20-22, 21-14, 15-13.

A BVR Sandroots clinic was held in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission, and with coaches Jason Gabales – a Santa Fe native – and Grace Antigua leading the program. – Rappler.com