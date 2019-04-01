The Blaze Spikers enter the quarterfinals as the No. 1 team with a spotless 14-0 record

Published 7:11 AM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Petron Blaze Spikers made quick work of United VC to keep its record spotless in the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix at the Arena in San Juan on Saturday, March 30.

Petron cruised to 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 behind imports Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell to end the preliminaries on a 14-game winning streak and enter the quarterfinals as the No. 1 team.

Niemer put up 23 points off 21 attacks while Bell had 18 points off 17 kills as the Blaze Spikers dominated from the get-go and did not let United to find its bearings.

It was a complete offensive showcase for Petron as it tallied 50 attack points, a far cry from United's 30.

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani fired 18 points and Kalei Mau added 9 points but their efforts were not enough to prevent United from sliding to 6-7.

Meanwhile, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers also pulled off a sweep, dominating the league-worst Foton Tornadoes, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23.

Imports MJ Perez and Lindsay Stalzer delivered 19 and 12 points, respectively, as the Cargo Movers improved to 9-3 for 2nd place.

Despite seeing Courtney Felinski and Milagros Collar uncork 18 and 14 points, respectively, the Tornadoes still dropped to 1-11.

The quarterfinals begin on Saturday, April 6, at the same venue. – Rappler.com