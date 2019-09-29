MANILA, Philippines – Creamline stayed unbeaten in 11 games after snapping Philippine Air Force’s own five-game winning run, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, September 29 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Still without their ace playmaker Jia Morado, the Cool Smashers powered their way to a commanding victory as Alyssa Valdez, who had been sidelined due to an ankle injury, returned in limited action.

Jema Galanza had an all-around performance of 21 points, 18 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions while Michelle Gumabao and Risa Sato scored 15 and 7 points, respectively, for Creamline.

Kyle Negrito displayed another masterful playmaking with 24 excellent sets while Kyle Atienza had 22 excellent digs.

After trailing by a point in the first technical timeout, Creamline unloaded a 12-2 run spearheaded by Galanza and Negrito to end the opening set with a 10-point lead, 25-15.

Air Force tried to put up a fight again in next frame, 12-11 as Creamline also gave up a pile of errors, but the Cool Smashers recovered with a scoring barrage for another blowout set win, 25-16.

The Lady Jet Spikers tried to counter the Cool Smashers’ firepower in the 3rd set with Abegail Nuval capping off a 4-0 rally with back-to-back aces that cut Creamline’s lead, 21-18. The Cool Smashers, though, responded with 4 straight points to seal the match.

Jozza Cabalsa scored 10 markers while Dell Palomata tallied 9 points for Air Force, which dropped to 5-6.

Choco Mucho gets payback against Army

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans also stretched their winning streak as they cruised past the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 25-11, 15-8.

The Flying Titans used a strong 4th and 5th set performance to seize payback against the Lady Troopers, who won in their epic five-setter clash last August.

Kat Tolentino charged with 24 points while Maddie Madayag added 14 markers for Choco Mucho, which wound up tied with Air Force at No 6.

Bang Pineda had another solid outing at the defensive end with 22 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions as AC Masangkay dished 22 excellent sets along with 4 points.

Army held a six-point advantage in the opening frame, but the Flying Titans caught them napping and unleashed a 10-1 rally fueled by Masangkay’s aces and Tolentino’s sharp kills to claim the set.

The momentum shifted to the Lady Troopers’ side in the 2nd set, where they staged their own huge rally by firing 7 unanswered points to forge a commanding 21-11 lead on the way to a set win that leveled the match.

Army again wrapped up the 3rd set in their favor for a 2-1 match lead after Jovelyn Gonzaga took charge in a 5-1 blitz to close the set,

Choco Mucho, however, flipped the switch of their offensive engine in the 4th frame as they steamrolled Army with a 12-2 start before taking the set in blowout fashion to force a deciding set.

The domination continued in the final set for the Flying Titans where they held an 11-5 lead, enough to secure their third straight victory.

Royse Tubino and Gonzaga tallied 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Jem Gutierrez added 11 markers for Army, which fell to 6-5.

Ateneo, St Benilde inch closer to Collegiate finals

Earlier, Ateneo and St Benilde turned back separate foes to claim Game 1 of the PVL Collegiate Conference semifinals.

The Lady Eagles drew first blood against their UAAP rivals University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses, 25-15, 26-28, 25-16, 25-18.

Ateneo’s prized rookie Faith Nisperos fired 19 points and 14 excellent digs while Erika Raagas and Vanie Gandler added 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

Libero Dani Ravena manned the floor with 30 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions while Jaja Maraguinot had 21 excellent sets.

After a 10-point beatdown in the 1st set, UST fought back in the 2nd frame and held a 20-17 advantage.

Gandler and Nisperos responded by fueling Ateneo’s offense to erase the deficit and regain the lead at 26-25, but Eya Laure took over and scored 2 of UST’s last 3 points to even the match at 1-1.

Ateneo shrugged off their second-set loss and flipped the momentum to their side once again in the last two sets to spoil UST’s perfect run.

The Laure sisters, Eya (14) and EJ (11), combined for 25 points while Imee Hernandez chipped in 9 markers for UST.

CSB ends Adamson’s unbeaten stint

The CSB Lady Blazers survived a five-set thriller over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 26-24, 29-27, 17-25, 21-25, 15-13, in the other semifinal duel.

The Lady Blazers averted a total collapse as they banked on Klarisa Abriam’s 27-point performance to move a game closer to the Finals.

Aside from her offensive outburst, Abriam also had 16 excellent digs while Gayle Pascual added 23 markers as well for the Lady Blazers, who handed Adamson their first loss of the conference.

Mycah Go scored 12 points and covered the floor well with 44 excellent receptions as Jewel Lai dished out 27 excellent sets.

Adamson held an early lead in the first two sets, but Benilde slowly crawled back into the game and completed their fightback all thanks to their impressive defense.

The story changed in the 3rd and 4th as the Lady Falcons displayed their own version of a comeback and forced a deciding set.

The Lady Blazers started the 5th set with a 10-6 advantage before Adamson stormed back and tied the score at 12 through a miracle save and tip in by Lorene Toring, who tallied 16 points.

Abriam, on the other hand, hammered down a kill that gave CSB match point as an attack error from the Lady Falcons ended the action-packed Game 1 of the semis.

Louie Romero directed Adamson’s offense with 40 excellent sets along with 19 digs and 3 markers as Ceasa Pinar tallied 28 points and 15 excellent digs.

Ace gunner Trisha Genesis scored 17 points and 24 excellent receptions as Rizza Cruz and Lucille Almonte scored 13 and 10 markers in a losing effort. – Rappler.com