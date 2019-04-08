The No. 7 Tornadoes shock the No. 2 Cargo Movers to force a do-or-die quarterfinals match

Published 7:06 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jaja Santiago conspired with import Courtney Felinski as the Foton Tornadoes stunned the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix quarterfinals on Saturday, April 6.

Santiago and Felinski fired 20 points each to propel the No. 7 Foton over the No. 2 F2 Logistics to a thrilling 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12 victory at the Arena in San Juan.

The twice-to-beat Cargo Movers were heavily favored heading into the match, but the Tornadoes showed determination to force a do-or-die quarterfinals match on Thursday, April 11, at the same venue.

Import Milagros Collar chalked up 16 points – all built on attacks – while locals Maika Ortiz and Carmina Aganon chipped in 11 and 9 points, respectively, in the win.

F2 Logistics drew prolific performances from reinforcements MJ Perez and Lindsay Stalzer, who delivered 26 and 24 points, respectively, but to no avail.

Ara Galang had 15 points in the losing effort.

In the other quarterfinals match, the Petron Blaze Spikers extended their winning streak to 15 games as they made quick work of the Sta Lucia Lady Realtors, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19, to book their semifinals ticket. – Rappler.com